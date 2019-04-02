Walleye Add Wings Draft Pick

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye have added forward Zach Gallant (guh-LANT) on an amateur tryout agreement.

Gallant, the Detroit Red Wings third round pick (83rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, just completed his season as the captain of the Peterborough Petes in the OHL. In 30 games played this year, he posted 25 points (13G, 12A) with 44 penalty minutes. In his OHL career the London, Ontario native appeared in 195 games all with Peterborough scoring 50 goals with 57 assists and 194 penalty minutes.

The 20-year-old forward posted his best OHL numbers when he appeared in a career best 60 games during the 2016-17 season. That year, Gallant scored a career high 21 goals with 26 assists while also finishing the season as a plus four. Prior to playing for Peterborough he skated a season in Mississauga for the Midget Rebels with 58 points (24G, 34A) in 62 games.

