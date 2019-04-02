Kansas City Mavericks Announce 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Dates

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced their playoff dates for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. After a 5-2 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday night, the Mavericks clinched their first playoff berth in two seasons and seventh in the franchise's 10-year history. The Mavericks will host a possible three first round playoff games at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The dates and faceoff times are as follows:

Round One, Game Three vs. TBD April 17, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Round One, Game Four vs. TBD April 19, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Round One, Game Five vs. TBD* April 20, 2019 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary

The Mavericks finally return home from their eight-game road trip this Tuesday against the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in their final home game of the 2018-19 regular season. Faceoff for the game will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

