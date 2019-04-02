Somppi Reassigned to AHL by Lightning

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Otto Somppi to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Somppi, 21, has produced 24 points (12g-12a) and eight penalty minutes in 21 games with Orlando this season. He has also logged two points (1g-1a) and six penalty minutes in 21 games with Syracuse.

Somppi was Tampa Bay's seventh-round selection (#206 overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

