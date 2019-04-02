Indy's Thompson Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Indy Fuel forward Mathew Thompson is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Thompson scored eight goals, added 11 assists and posted an ECHL-best +13 rating during the month.

The 25-year-old had at least one point in 13 of his 15 games in March, and ended the month on a seven-game point streak, over which he has posted 13 points (6g-7a). Thompson had three points on March 16 at Reading at on March 24 against Cincinnati, while also recording two points three times.

The 25-year-old has 48 points (20g-28a) and a +8 rating in 62 games with the Fuel this season.

A native of Bolton, Ontario, Thompson has tallied 54 points (22g-32a) in 69 career ECHL games with Indy.

Prior to turning pro, Thompson recorded 128 points (61g-67a) in 105 career games at Adrian College.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present Mathew Thompson with a Howies Prize Pack.

Runners Up: Blake Winiecki, Florida (14 gp, 10g, 8a, 18 pts.),?Brady Ferguson,?Newfoundland (11 gp, 10g, 8a, 18 pts.) and Otto Somppi, Orlando?(15 gp, 8g, 7a, 15 pts.).

Also Nominated: Logan Thompson (Adirondack), Jake Kamrass (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Alex Rodriguez (Norfolk), Jonathan Charbonneau (South Carolina), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Jared Thomas (Tulsa),?Trevor Yates (Wheeling) and Keoni Texeira (Wichita).

