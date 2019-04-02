Worcester Railers Host Fan Appreciation Night Presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday at DCU Center

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders® (@NYIslanders), announced that the club will host Fan Appreciation Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, April 6 vs. the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm at the DCU Center.

Doors will open at 3:30pm for the Boston Bruins Alumni game to benefit Why Me. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Pawtucket Red Sox flex voucher good for any April home game and the first 1,000 fans will receive a $2 Mass State Lottery Scratch Ticket.

Puck drop vs. the Newfoundland Growlers will be at 7pm as the Railers host their final home game of the regular season. As with every Saturday night Railers home game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission presented by MidState Auto Group. There will be a ton of in-arena giveaways and prizes throughout the game.

The Railers will host a jersey auction at the game through the Handbid App for the orange third jerseys with fans having the opportunity to receive the jersey right off the players back on the ice during a postgame ceremony. In addition, Railers full season members will receive 25% off all purchases on Railers merchandise at the game with your member card.

Tickets start at just $15 and may be purchased by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

