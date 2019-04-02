Jeremy Helvig Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades goaltender Jeremy Helvig has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.

Helvig went 8-0-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in 10 appearances during the month.

The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his nine starts in March and made at least 26 saves six times. He won his first six decisions of the month and set a career-high with 38 saves in a 6-2 win against Norfolk on March 30.

Helvig was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 31 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in three appearances during the week.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, Helvig leads ECHL rookies, and is third overall, with 26 wins, ranks fourth with a 2.26 goals-against average and is tied for seventh with a .918 save percentage in 38 games with the Everblades this season.

This is the second monthly award for Helvig this season. The Markham, Ontario, native garnered the Howies Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month honor for the month of January after going 6-0-0 with three shutouts, a .954 save percentage and a 1.22 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Helvig appeared in 156 career games with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, compiling an overall record of 79-49-9 with 10 shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Florida closes out the regular season with a pair of rivalry tilts this weekend. The 'Blades host Orlando on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Jacksonville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

