Rays, Gildan Make Underwear Donation to One80 Place

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, have announced that a total number of 9,607 pairs of underwear were collected for donation at the team's Undie Sunday game presented by Gildan against Florida on Mar. 17.

All donations have been given to One80 Place in Charleston for distribution to those in need throughout the Lowcountry. With the help of Gildan, the donation amount exceeded the total number collected during the team's Undie Sunday in both 2017 and 2018.

"The Stingrays are happy to donate to an organization that helps provide essential items for those less fortunate in our community," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "One80 Place's mission to end homelessness is something we are proud to support and with the help of our fans and Gildan, this promotion grew to a new level this season."

"We were pleased to sponsor Undie Sunday, an event that brings out the enthusiasm and engagement of our community members towards the goal of helping the homeless," said Larry Dismukes, SVP, Retail for Gildan North American. "The event was fun for all and a great success, providing Gildan an opportunity to give back to the community that has allowed our business to grow and prosper."

Stingrays players Steve Johnson, Chase Harrison and Grant Besse were on hand to assist with the delivery of the donations at One80 Place.

