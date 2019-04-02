ECHL Transactions - April 2
April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 2, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Duggie Lagrone, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Trey Phillips, D
Reid Jackman, F
Jacksonville:
Clay Anderson, D
Orlando:
Akim Aliu, D
Utah:
Ryan Galt, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jack Sadek, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Dalton Hamaliuk, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alexander Katerinakis, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Laval
Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig Cescon, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Phelix Martineau, F recalled by Laval
Idaho:
Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Jacksonville:
Add Matt Stanley, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jacob Benson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Maxime Fortier, F assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Delete Kris Newbury, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve
Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Louie Rowe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Manchester:
Add Nick Kossof, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Otto Somppi, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Zach Frye, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Jeff Lerg, G signed contract, released as EBUG
Add Zach Gallant, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Michael Louria, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Freschi, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve
Delete Adam Phillips, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Rob Lemelin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Rob Lemelin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport
