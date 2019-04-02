ECHL Transactions - April 2

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 2, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Duggie Lagrone, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Trey Phillips, D

Reid Jackman, F

Jacksonville:

Clay Anderson, D

Orlando:

Akim Aliu, D

Utah:

Ryan Galt, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jack Sadek, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Dalton Hamaliuk, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alexander Katerinakis, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Laval

Delete Justin Hodgman, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig Cescon, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Phelix Martineau, F recalled by Laval

Idaho:

Delete Colton Point, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Jacksonville:

Add Matt Stanley, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jacob Benson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Maxime Fortier, F assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Delete Kris Newbury, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve

Delete Joey Sides, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Louie Rowe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Manchester:

Add Nick Kossof, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Alexei Lipanov, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Otto Somppi, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Zach Frye, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Jeff Lerg, G signed contract, released as EBUG

Add Zach Gallant, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Michael Louria, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Freschi, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared Thomas, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Tommy Mele, F placed on reserve

Delete Adam Phillips, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Rob Lemelin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Rob Lemelin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport

