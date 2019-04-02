Beast to Hold 2019 Brampton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Kotak Personal Injury Law

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast are very pleased to present the fifth annual Kotak Law announcement of the Class of 2019 inductees to The Brampton Sports Hall of Fame.

Nainesh Kotak will host the new inductees, and their guests, in the Kotak Personal Injury Law Suite during the game.

The Beast will also host the Brampton Sports Hall of Fame Committee of Council, which includes Mr. Jeff Bowman and Mr. Doug Whillans.

The five members who will be inducted into the Class of 2019 are as follows:

In the Builders Category

Don Doan, Community Sports & Marathon Running

Don built his reputation as being Brampton's ultimate Marathon runner and competed in 16 Marathons in his life including the Boston Marathon three times.

Even before Don contracted ALS he and his partner Pam Barnwell spent countless hours in arranging fundraising Marathon runs in support of ALS.

Dave Doherty, Baseball

During Dave's 23 years with Brampton Baseball he served as President for 14 years while coaching several House League and Rep teams.

During these years Dave also served with Ontario Baseball Association Executive for 11 years. In 2016 Dave was awarded Baseball Canada's MLB Canadian Volunteer of the Year Award.

In the Athletes Category

Michael Meeks, Basketball

Mike is considered Brampton's trend-setter as a Basketball player on the International stage and represented Canada in the 2000 Olympic games. Mike played professionally for 16 years in Europe and represented Canada in the World Championships in 1998 and 2002.

Now retired, Mike gives back to the game he loves. He coached a Ul 9 Canadian team to a World Championship in Egypt in 2017.

Michael Hasen, Lacrosse

During his playing career Mike established himself as one of Canada's greatest defensive lacrosse players spending his entire playing career as a Brampton Excelsior.

Mike also dominated the defensive side of the ball in the National Lacrosse League for 13 years. Mike won several Mann Cups in Canada and Champions Cups in the NLL both as a player and head coach in both leagues.

Mike continues to coach in the Major Series in Ontario and with his hometown Junior A Brampton Excelsiors.

Robbie Taylor, Swimming

Robbie, who began swimming at the Cobra Swim Club, was quickly recognized as one of Canada's up-and coming swimmers.

Robbie's successes on Canadian Commonwealth and World Championship teams earned himself a spot on the 2000 Olympic Team in Sydney Australia competing in the 4xl 00 free relay.

Robbie accepted a swimming scholarship to Texas A&M University and won All-American status.

After retirement Robbie took up residence in Orangeville Ontario and became the successful head coach of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club.

On behalf of the Citizens of Brampton, Kotak Personal Injury Law and The Brampton Beast we would like to congratulate the Class of 2019.

They will receive their official enshrinement on May 14, 2019 during the annual induction ceremony at the Rose Theatre in downtown Brampton.

For ticket information please visit the Brampton Sports Hall of Fame website:

http://www.brampton.ca/EN/residents/Recreation/SportsHallOfFame/Pages/Welcome.aspx

