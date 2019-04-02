Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (38-25-4-1) return from a five-game road trip to take on the Jacksonville Icemen (36-29-2-2) for the 11th of 12 regular season meetings. Orlando leads the regular season series against Jacksonville with an 8-2-0-0 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: With a 5-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, the Solar Bears' magic number to clinch second place in the South Division - and home ice advantage in the South Division Semifinals - is currently two points. A victory tonight for Orlando would clinch home ice advantage for the first round.

BOURKE GETS CREDIT WITH NEW RECORD: The Solar Bears have already set a new team record for shorthanded goals scored this season with 14, and Troy Bourke has been a major factor in that success. The forward was retroactively credited with an assist on Otto Somppi's shorthanded empty-net goal in Sunday's win against Greenville, giving him four shorthanded assists this season, breaking the previous single-season mark of three shared between Austin Block (2016-17) and Johnny McInnis (2015-16).

MONFREDO LOOKING TO CRUSH SOME ICE: Defenseman Mike Monfredo has been a juggernaut against Orlando's division rival this season. In 10 games against the Icemen, the veteran leads the active roster with nine points (2g-7a), 14 penalty minutes and a +7 rating.

NEW LOOK IN NET: With Corbin Boes up with the Syracuse Crunch on a Professional Try-Out Agreement, the Solar Bears current goaltending corps includes two netminders who have yet to see action against the Icemen this season. Connor Ingram will get the start tonight after picking up back-to-back wins over the weekend against South Carolina and Greenville. The goalie is coming off of consecutive 30-plus save outings and has only surrendered four goals through two games.

NEXT GAMES: Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers when the Solar Bears host Thirsty Thursday, presented Coors Light on Thursday, April 4 as Orlando takes on the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.