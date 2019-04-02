Grizzlies Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 6th and 7th

West Valley City, Utah - The 2018-2019 regular season will come to an end with a 3 game series against the Idaho Steelheads. Friday, April 5th is at Idaho and April 6th and 7th is at Maverik Center for Fan Appreciation Weekend.

The Grizzlies are in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub. Home dates for the first round have been announced for the Grizzlies. Games at Maverik Center include game 3 on Wednesday, April 17th. Game 4 is on Friday, April 19th and if necessary game 5 is on Saturday, April 20th. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:05 pm.

Utah could face either the Tulsa Oilers or Idaho Steelheads in the first round. The Grizzlies have locked up the 3 seed in the playoffs. If it's Tulsa game 1 will be on April 11th and game 2 on April 14th. If it's Idaho game 1 will be on April 12th and game 2 would be on April 13th.

Friday in Boise will complete 7 straight road games for the Grizzlies, who are 2-3-0-1 on the trip. Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot in the first game of the trip on March 22nd with a 5-2 win over the Allen Americans. Utah's other win on the trip was on March 29th at Allen as Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 1 assist in a 5-3 victory.

Lewis joined the Grizzlies last week and made his Grizzlies debut on March 27th at Wichita, a 5-2 Utah loss. Lewis has 2 goals and 3 assists in 4 games. He played in 51 games earlier this season for the AHL's Colorado Eagles, where he had 8 goals and 11 assists.

The road trip also saw the return of Kevin Davis to the lineup. He was a key piece to a power play unit that was first in the ECHL over the first month and a half of the season. Davis has 1 goal and 18 assists for Utah in 24 games. For the AHL's Colorado Eagles he has 3 goals and 12 assists in 25 games.

Tickets for both Fan Appreciation Weekend and the playoff games are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or any Smith's Tix locations. You can also call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

Promotions for this weekend

April 6th Idaho at Utah, 7:00 pm - Fan Appreciation Weekend.

April 7th Idaho at Utah, 1:00 pm - UNDY Sunday presented by Ford (fans bring new and unused underwear in the ice after the Grizzlies first goal). TMNT specialty jersey's.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-2-1

Grizzlies lost 5-2 to Wichita on March 27th. Utah won 5-3 at Allen on March 29th. Utah lost 2-1 in a shootout at Tulsa on March 30th. Utah lost 6-0 at Tulsa on March 31st.

Overall record: 35-25-4-5

Home record: 20-12-1-1

Road record: 15-13-3-5

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Idaho on April 5th and home vs Idaho on April 6th-7th)

Last 10 games: Utah is 3-5-0-2

Goals per game: 3.20 (13th in league).

Goals against per game: 3.03 (Tied 9th).

Shots per game: 31.91 (13th).

Shots against per game: 29.42 (4th).

Power play: 20.7 % (4th).

Penalty Kill: 85.0 % (6th).

Individual notes: Ty Lewis has 2 goals and 3 assists in 4 games for Utah. Caleb Herbert leads the team with 31 goals and 68 points on the season. Herbert is tied for 2nd in the league with 28 power play points. Ryan Walters got injured in the March 31st game at Tulsa (lower body).

Team notes: Utah has clinched a playoff spot for the 11th time in their last 12 seasons. Utah is 1 of 8 teams to average more than 5300 fans per game. Utah has outscored opponents 108-89 at home.

Utah's Road Trip Recap

March 22nd at Allen - 5-2 win. Joey Ratelle had 2 goals. Turner Ottenbreit 1 goal 1 assist. Grizz clinched a playoff spot. Jack Walker & Ryan Walters 2 assists each. Kevin Carr 37 of 39 saves.

March 23rd at Allen - 6-3 loss. Grizz 3-7 on power play. Caleb Herbert 1 goal 1 assist. Jack Walker 2 assists.

March 27th at Wichita - 5-2 loss. Turner Ottenbreit and Austin Carroll 1 goal each. Ty Lewis 2 assists.

March 29th at Allen - 5-3 win. Ty Lewis 2 goals and 1 assist. Mitch Maxwell had 1 goal 1 assist. Allen only 19 shots on goal.

March 30th at Tulsa - 2-1 shootout loss. Joe Cannata saved 46 of 47. Joey Ratelle scored lone Utah goal.

March 31st at Tulsa - 6-0 loss.

Upcoming Radio Broadcasts

April 5th - Utah at Idaho. 7:00 pm face-off. ESPN 700.

April 6th - Idaho at Utah. 7:00 pm face-off. Classic Country 1370 AM, 104.3 FM/HD.2.

April 7th - Idaho at Utah. 1:00 pm face-off. ESPN 700.

