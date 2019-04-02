Raskob's Late Goal Sends Mavs to Third Straight Victory

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks closed out the home portion of the 2018-19 regular season schedule in style, defeating the Tulsa Oilers by the final score of 4-3. A late goal by defenseman Willie Raskob in the game's waning moments proved to be the difference in the Mavs' third consecutive victory on the heels of a seven-game losing streak. Mavericks forward David Dziurzynski continued to stay hot, extending his points streak to four games with three assists on the night.

The Mavericks broke through early in the game, getting a goal on a Corey Durocher redirection 1:07 into the first period. Riley Sweeney and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal. The assist extended Dziurzynski's points streak to four games. Tulsa tied the game at 7:49 of the first period, when Eric Drapluk capitalized on the power play. Jared Thomas and Dylan Bredo assisted on the goal. Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald was near perfect in the first period, stopping 18 of 19 shots by the visitors.

The Oilers grabbed the lead quickly in the second period, as Roman Ammirato broke the tie. Adam Pleskach and Thomas assisted on the goal. The Mavericks tied the game at 2-2 when Rocco Carzo tipped home a shot from David Dziurzynski with a man advantage. Carzo got the goal and Dziurzynski got his second assist of the game. Durocher caused a turnover near the Mavericks' blue line and streaked down the side wall, beating his man and then beating Tulsa goaltender Ian Keserich over the shoulder for his second goal of the game, giving the Mavericks a 3-2 lead late in the second period. The goal was unassisted. Through two periods, the Oilers had outshot the Mavericks 31-19.

The back and forth battle continued into the third period, with Tulsa tying the game 1:06 into the final period of regulation. It was Pleskach finding the back of the net this time for Tulsa, with Drapluk and Bredo providing the assists. The Mavericks would wind up on top, when Mavericks defenseman Willie Raskob became the hero with 3:37 left in regulation, taking a feed from Mike Panowyk and putting it into the Tulsa net. Panowyk and C.J. Eick were given the assists on the goal. The Mavericks held tall for the final minutes of regulation, and skated away with the 4-3 victory.

The Mavericks wrap up the 2018-19 ECHL regular season this Friday and Saturday on the road against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. Faceoff for both games will be 8:05 Central Time.

The Mavericks first round playoff opponent is still to be determined, but the Mavericks have confirmed home playoff dates for the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club no matter their opponent.

Round One, Game Three vs. TBD April 17, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Round One, Game Four vs. TBD April 19, 2019 7:05 p.m.

Round One, Game Five vs. TBD* April 20, 2019 7:05 p.m.

*if necessary

