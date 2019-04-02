Mathew Thompson Earns ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Indy Fuel forward Mathew Thompson has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March. Thompson becomes the second player in Fuel history to win the award, joining goaltender Étienne Marcoux who earned the honor in December of 2017.

Thompson, 25, led all Fuel players in scoring with eight goals and 11 assists over 15 games in March, while posting the ECHL's best plus/minus rating over the month with a +13. The forward from Bolton, Ontario found the scoresheet in 13 of his 15 outings in March, and is currently on a seven-game point streak, collecting 13 points (6g, 7a) over the same span. Thompson picked up multiple points on five different occasions over the month, including a pair of three-point outings on March 16 in Reading and March 24 against Cincinnati.

In 62 games this season, the product of Adrian College leads all Fuel rookies in scoring with 48 points (20g, 28a), while posting a +8 rating. Joining Indy at the end of the 2017-18 season, Thompson has recorded 22 goals and 32 assists in 69 total ECHL games.

In four years at Adrian, Thompson recorded 128 points (61g-67a) in 105 career games for the Bulldogs.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present Mathew Thompson with a Howies Prize Pack.

The Fuel wrap up their 2018-19 regular season schedule during Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, grab your seats by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office. Full Season Ticket Plans for the 2019-20 are now on sale, contact the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL to learn more. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.