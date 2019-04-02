Monarchs Sign Nick Kossoff to ATO

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have signed goaltender Nick Kossoff to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings. Kossoff, 22, joins the Monarchs after completing his senior season with Lake Superior State University (NCAA), where he appeared in 72 games over his four-year career. The 6-foot-2, 183-pound native of West Des Moines, Iowa, posted a 2.42 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in 27 games during his final year with the Lakers. During the 2014-15 season, Kossoff posted a .931 save percentage with the Keystone Ice Miners of the NAHL, ranking third in the league.

The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, April 3 at 7:05 p.m., when they take on the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center.

