Newfoundland's Ferguson Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Brady Ferguson of the Newfoundland Growlers has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 25-31.

Ferguson scored two goals and added three assists for five points in two games against Manchester last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win on?Friday then added the game-wining goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory on?Saturday.

Under contract with Toronto of the American?Hockey League, Ferguson is tied for third among ECHL?rookies with 29 goals and is tied for fifth among first-year players with 57 points in 47 games with the Growlers this season. He has added one assist in eight games with the Marlies.

Prior to turning pro, Ferguson tallied 167 points (66g-101a) in 152 career games at Robert Morris University.

On behalf of Brady Ferguson, a case of pucks will be donated to a Newfoundland youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Braylon Shmyr,?Allen (2 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Tommy Thompson, Florida (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Jake Linhart (Adirondack), Jake Kamrass (Fort Wayne), Kyle Schempp (Idaho), Mathew Thompson (Indy), Shane Berschbach (Toledo), Dylan?Bredo (Tulsa) and Cedric Lacroix (Wheeling).

