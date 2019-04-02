Mavs Top Oilers with Late Goal

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





INDEPENDENCE, MO - A tiebreaking goal with 3:34 remaining in regulation sent the Kansas City Mavericks (35-30-5) to a 4-3 win over the Tulsa Oilers (40-23-6) in the final regular season meeting between the teams Tuesday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Oilers remain in first place in the Mountain Division by one point over Idaho with three games left in the season this weekend.

The Mavericks gained an early 1-0 lead when Corey Durocher tipped a point shot past Ian Keserich 1:07 into the game. Tulsa struck back on a 5-on-3 power play when Eric Drapluk snapped a wrist shot past Mason McDonald to even the score. The teams combined for 29 shots in the opening frame, with Tulsa holding a 19-10 edge.

An early second period tap-in goal by Roman Ammirato briefly put the Oilers in front 2-1 just 1:22 into the middle period. The goal was Ammirato's fourth in his past five games, as he extended his goal streak to three games. Kansas City evened the score on a power play deflection from Rocco Carzo in front of the net. A late breakaway goal from Durocher, his second of the game, put the Mavericks back in front after two periods.

Adam Pleskach tied the game 1:06 into the third period with a wrist shot from the right wing wall for his league-leading 37th goal. As the game approach a possible overtime, Kansas City jumped back in front when Willie Raskob snapped a shot from between the circles with 3:34 to play. Keserich stopped 23 of 27 in the loss, while McDonald stopped 37 of 40 in the win.

Tulsa returns home for its final three games of the regular season this weekend at the BOK Center. The Oilers host Kalamazoo for the first time ever Friday at 7:05pm and again Saturday at 7:05pm. Tulsa then wraps up the regular season Sunday at 4:05pm with an afternoon matinee against the Wichita Thunder.

