Florida's Helvig Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

April 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Jeremy Helvig of the Florida Everblades has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March.

Helvig went 8-0-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in 10 appearances during the month.

The 21-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his nine starts and made at least 26 saves six times. He won his first six decisions of March, and set a career-high with 38 saves in a 6-2 win against Norfolk on March 30. Helvig was named ECHL?Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 31 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .955 in three appearances during the week.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, Helvig leads ECHL?rookies, and is third overall with 26 wins, ranks fourth with a 2.26 goals-against average and is tied for seventh with a .918 save percentage in 38 games with the Everblades this season.

Prior to turning pro, Helvig appeared in 156 career games with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, compiling an overall record of 79-49-9 with 10 shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Runners Up: Adam Carlson,?Rapid City (7-3-1, 2.07 GAA, .942 save pct.) and Ian Keserich, Tulsa (7-1-0, 2.20 GAA, .919 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Fucale (Fort?Wayne), Matt Tomkins (Indy), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Jordan Ruby (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.