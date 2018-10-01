Walleye Add Power Forward

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Forward Hunter Smith has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season.

Smith joins Toledo after being released from the AHL camp of the Colorado Eagles. The native of Windsor, Ontario spent last season in Kansas City where in 35 games he scored nine goals with eight assists and 47 penalty minutes. Smith spent the previous two years with Stockton of the AHL where the 23-year-old skated in 88 contests for the Heat with five goals, 14 assists, 124 penalty minutes and a plus 10.

The former second round pick (54th overall) by Calgary in the 2014 NHL draft, appeared in 166 career OHL contests from 2011 through 2015. In those contests, Smith scored 40 goals while collecting 91 assists and 263 penalty minutes. The 6'7", 225 pound forward posted career best numbers in 2014-15 with Oshawa in which he scored 23 times with 26 assists for 49 points in 57 contests. The year he also added another 18 points (9G, 9A) in 21 playoff contests as part of the Generals team that won the Memorial Cup.

Toledo faces Fort Wayne in their home-opener at the Huntington Center on October 27. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m. Opening Night, CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend and regular season tickets for the 10th Season of Walleye hockey are on sale now by visiting toledowalleye.com or by calling the box office at 419-725-9255. Follow your Toledo Walleye on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates on the team.

