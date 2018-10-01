Komets Open 2018 Training Camp

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets opened their 67th training camp Monday with a noon press luncheon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets camp features a preseason roster of 32 players including 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders. Goaltender Zach Fucale was reassigned to Fort Wayne from the Chicago Wolves AHL camp over the weekend and forward Marco Roy is currently in the Laval AHL training camp.

Returning forwards from last season are Taylor Crunk, Marco Roy, Jamie Schaafsma, Anthony Petruzzelli, Joseph Widmar and Justin Hodgman. Returning defensemen include Jason Binkley, Cody Sol, Ryan Lowney and Brandon Lubin. Also returning are trainer Matt Willett and equipment managers Joe Franke and Aaron Franke.

David Franke will serve his 29th season as vice president and general manager. Gary Graham takes his place behind the Komet bench as head coach for his sixth season. Returning as assistant coaches are Ben Boudreau and Olivier Legault.

Fort Wayne enters its seventh season as a member of the ECHL. The Komets will share the Central Division in the Western Conference with Cincinnati, Indy, Kalamazoo, Toledo and Wheeling. The 27-team circuit is divided into two conferences and four divisions. The Central Division and Mountain Division make up the Western Conference while the North Division and South Division are in the Eastern Conference.

Training camp will begin on-ice sessions with a practice scheduled for 2:30pm Monday at the Coliseum. The complete training camp schedule is listed below.

The Komets have scheduled two exhibition games. Friday, Oct. 5 the Komets will skate a tune-up at Indy at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at 6pm. Both teams return to Fort Wayne for a Saturday preseason tilt at the Memorial Coliseum at 7:30pm.

The Komets will open their 67th season on the road at Indy on Friday, Oct. 12 at 7:35pm. The Fort Wayne home opener will faceoff at 7:30 Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Fort Wayne home schedule runs through April 7th and is filled with many affordable ticket programs and discount plans including Kids Seat Free Nights, special Family 4-Pack Nights, two Report Card Nights, Marathon Fill-Up Card Nights each Friday, Deuces Wild Wednesdays and Sunday Night Family post-game skates. Returning is the popular Season Ticket Recycling Nights for season ticket holders and more. Fans are encouraged to pick up free handy pocket schedules available at many locations around the Fort Wayne area and look for details on ticket savings and special events at this year's Komet games.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani as he returns for his third full season behind the Komet microphone broadcasting play-by-play. Games can be heard on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming live at Komets.com.

Komet game tickets on sale-- Single game tickets for all 36 Komet regular season home games and the one exhibition game against Indy on Saturday, Oct. 6 are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Season Tickets also remain on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Game times-- Komet home game times remain unchanged from last year. Monday through Thursday and Saturday game times start at 7:30pm. Friday's faceoff at 8pm and Sunday game begin at 5pm.

