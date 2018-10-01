Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, the ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday morning the roster and schedule for its training camp, which is slated to begin with an 11 a.m. Monday practice at Hertz Arena, formerly named Germain Arena.

The Everblades have 19 players on their initial roster to start training camp, including 10 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. Additional training camp roster moves will be made throughout the week, and the initial regular season roster will include 21 players.

Five players from last season's Brabham Cup-winning squad are on the preliminary training camp roster, including leading goal scorer John McCarron, who had 29 goals in the 2017-18 regular season, and Southwest Florida native Logan Roe, who enters his fourth season with the team. The 'Blades also return another familiar face in Olivier Dame-Malka, who previously played for the team from 2012-14.

The full roster is below.

Forwards (10)

Grant Arnold

Michael Bunn

Dawson Cook

Mathieu Foget

John McCarron*

Trevor Petersen

Brennan Saulnier

Tommy Thompson

Sam Warning*

Blake Winiecki*

Defensemen (7)

Olivier Dame-Malka

Logan Garst

Ben Masella

Logan Roe*

Jake Schultz

Derek Sheppard*

Jordon Southorn

Goaltenders (2)

Stephen Klein

Kyle Torres

*Denotes returner from 2017-18 Everblades roster (minimum 1 GP)

Following Monday morning's practice, the 'Blades will hit the ice from 10:30-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-11:15 a.m. on Thursday, and 10-11 a.m. on Friday preceding its first preseason game.

The Everblades will play a pair of preseason games this weekend, hosting the Orlando Solar Bears on Oct. 5-6 at Hertz Arena. Single-game tickets start as low as $10.

