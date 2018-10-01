Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule
October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, the ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday morning the roster and schedule for its training camp, which is slated to begin with an 11 a.m. Monday practice at Hertz Arena, formerly named Germain Arena.
The Everblades have 19 players on their initial roster to start training camp, including 10 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. Additional training camp roster moves will be made throughout the week, and the initial regular season roster will include 21 players.
Five players from last season's Brabham Cup-winning squad are on the preliminary training camp roster, including leading goal scorer John McCarron, who had 29 goals in the 2017-18 regular season, and Southwest Florida native Logan Roe, who enters his fourth season with the team. The 'Blades also return another familiar face in Olivier Dame-Malka, who previously played for the team from 2012-14.
The full roster is below.
Forwards (10)
Grant Arnold
Michael Bunn
Dawson Cook
Mathieu Foget
John McCarron*
Trevor Petersen
Brennan Saulnier
Tommy Thompson
Sam Warning*
Blake Winiecki*
Defensemen (7)
Olivier Dame-Malka
Logan Garst
Ben Masella
Logan Roe*
Jake Schultz
Derek Sheppard*
Jordon Southorn
Goaltenders (2)
Stephen Klein
Kyle Torres
*Denotes returner from 2017-18 Everblades roster (minimum 1 GP)
Following Monday morning's practice, the 'Blades will hit the ice from 10:30-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 10-11:15 a.m. on Thursday, and 10-11 a.m. on Friday preceding its first preseason game.
The Everblades will play a pair of preseason games this weekend, hosting the Orlando Solar Bears on Oct. 5-6 at Hertz Arena. Single-game tickets start as low as $10.
-
Individual game tickets for the preseason and all regular season games are on sale now!
Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now! Become part of the Everblades Family with a Full Season, Partial Season or a Flexible Voucher Package that fits your schedule and budget! All Ticket & Voucher Packages provide savings and special benefits! To view the Ticket & Voucher Package options CLICK HERE. Ask about the payment plan options too!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018
- Binghamton Reassigns Edwardh and Ward to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018 Training Camp Schedule and Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule
- Everblades Acquire Mathieu Foget in Trade with Allen Americans
- Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Jordon Southorn
- Everblades agree to terms with defenseman Olivier Dame-Malka
- Everblades Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Players