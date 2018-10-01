Cyclones Announce Training Camp Roster

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have announced the roster for their 2018 Training Camp. The roster features 15 players, including five players who suited up for Cincinnati during the 2017-18 season. A full listing of the Cyclones training camp roster can be found below.

Forwards: Adrian Carbonara, Spencer Dorowicz, Nate Mitton, Jeff Murray, Alex Roos, Jesse Schultz, Jordan Sims, Jeff Smith, Justin Vaive, Dominic Zombo

Defensemen: Andrew DeBrincat, Mitch Jones, Chris Leone , Andrew Tessier

Goaltender:Hayden Stewart

Additionally, the Cyclones have signed forward Justin Levac and defenseman Nick Minerva to tryout agreements. Levac is entering his ninth year or professional hockey, having spent the bulk of his pro career in the Federal Hockey League (FHL). In 286 FHL games, Levac has totaled 116 goals and 247 assists for 363 total points. He has also skated in 17 ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears, accounting for two goals and four assists.

Minerva is entering his first year of pro hockey after splitting the 2017-18 season between Aurora University and Neumann University. In 23 collegiate games, Minerva totaled five goals and eight assists.

The Cyclones open their 2018 Training Camp on Monday afternoon, and will have four days of practice before a preseason home-and-home series with the Wheeling Nailers beginning on Friday in Wheeling and concluding Saturday in Cincinnati. All training camp practices are held at U.S. Bank Arena in downtown Cincinnati, with Wednesday's skate being open to the public. Fans are invited down to U.S. Bank Arena to take in the third day of practices starting at 10:00am. Doors open at 9:30am, and the team is expected to participate in a full team scrimmage as well as various drills.

