4 Players Added to Stingrays Training Camp Roster

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced multiple transactions Monday including the assignment of goaltenders Parker Milner and Adam Morrison to South Carolina.

In addition, Hershey has released Stingrays forwards Sam Fioretti and Jake Kamrass from tryout contracts. Both attackers will report to South Carolina and join the team's training camp roster.

The SC roster now features 27 total players including 18 forwards, five defenders and four goaltenders. The full list of players can be viewed HERE. Additional players participating in National Hockey League (NHL) or American Hockey League (AHL) training camps can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Milner, 28, returns to South Carolina where he has spent the majority of the past two seasons. The Pittsburgh native was named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record. His goals against average of 1.86 was the best in the ECHL and the fourth best in league history. He also secured the third best save percentage in the league at .929 and recorded three shutouts, helping him earn All-ECHL First Team honors.

The two-time national champion at Boston College has played in 11 games with Hershey over the past two seasons, posting a 4-6-1 record. Milner helped lead the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2017 and is 104-56-11 with a 2.36 goals against average and a .916 save percentage in 175 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City, and Stockton.

Morrison, 27, also returns to the Stingrays after playing 35 games with the team during parts of three seasons from 2012-15. After skating in Washington Capitals training camp last season, he spent the 2017-18 campaign with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, posting a 18-14-2 record in 36 games with a 3.12 goals against average, a .905 save percentage, and one shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound netminder has appeared in 146 career ECHL games with Utah, South Carolina, Reading, Fort Wayne, Greenville, Rapid City, and Wheeling and posted a 67-54-18 record with a 2.85 goals against average, .910 save percentage, and nine shutouts. In 2014-15 with South Carolina, Morrison, along with teammate Jeff Jakaitis, set an ECHL record with the most collective shutouts in a season with 11. The White Rock, British Columbia native was originally a third-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Kamrass began his professional career with the Rays last spring and re-signed with the team to start his first full season on Sept. 5. The Atlanta native suited up for 12 regular season games and four playoff contests at the end of the 2017-18 campaign. During his short stint with the club, Kamrass posted 14 points with five goals and nine assists to go along with a +7 rating.

Fioretti signed with the Stingrays for the 2018-19 season on July 3, 2018. The Calgary, Alberta native is beginning his professional career after 4 years at Acadia University and four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League.

The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on Oct. 13. The Stingrays will open their home schedule vs. Greenville on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.