Chase Returns from AHL Camp

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Greg Chase has been released from his tryout agreement with Chicago and returned to Wichita

Chase was signed by the Thunder to an ECHL contract. He played 17 games for Wichita last year before being traded by the Oilers to the Florida Panthers in mid-December. He collected seven goals and 17 points during his time in Thunder blue.

Wichita will host its only exhibition game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 6th at the Wichita Ice Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Due to mechanical issues at the Wichita Ice Center, there are a limit of 200 tickets and are $12. These can only be purchased through the Thunder office.

Opening Weekend is coming fast. Join us for a pair of games to kick off the 2018-19 campaign as the Idaho Steelheads come to INTRUST Bank Arena on October 12th and followed by the Allen Americans on October 13th. Click here to buy tickets!

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.