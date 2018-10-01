Four Join K-Wings

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced that forward Reid Gardiner has been loaned to the K-Wings from the Utica Comets. In addition defenseman Ben Betker along with forwards Justin Taylor and Jimmy Mullin have been returned to the team after being released from try outs.

Gardiner, 22, spent last season with the Wheeling Nailers and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. The forward ended the season second on the Nailers in points (30g, 27a), and fourth among all ECHL rookies in points. The Prince Albert, SK native also skated in 10 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, netting three points (1g, 2a).

Taylor and Mullin, both released from try-outs with the Chicago Wolves, return to Kalamazoo after spending last season with the Wings. Taylor ranked second on the team in scoring last season with 56 points (35g, 21a). Mullin, entering his second season with the Wings, was fifth on the team last season with 45 points.

Betker, who signed with the Wings in September, heads to Kalamazoo after attending training camp in both Vancouver and Utica. The 6'6" defenseman has appeared in 140 professional games, including 86 in the AHL.

The additions give the Wings 22 players in training camp.

The K-Wings will play a pair of preseason games on October 5 and 6 against Toledo. Friday, October 5 the teams will face off at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm, with tickets only $5.

