Rampage Assign Sampair to Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the assignment of Charlie Sampair from San Antonio. Sampair will participate in training camp which began Monday at the Oilers Ice Center.

Sampair played in 71 of the Oilers' 72 games last season, posting a team-leading 61 points (32G, 29A) in 71 games. Sampair was loaned to San Antonio at the end of last season, appearing in two games and tallying one assist. Sampair's play at the end of last season impressed the Rampage enough to offer him an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season.

All training camp practices at the Oilers Ice Center are free and open to the public. Tulsa will head to Wichita on Saturday, October 6 for a preseason game against the Thunder at the Wichita Ice Center at 4:05pm.

The Oilers now carry 23 players going into the second day of camp, composed of 12 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.

