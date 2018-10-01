Americans Announce Barry Janssen as Official Blogger

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that Barry Janssen aka "Barry the Blogger" has been named the official blogger of the Allen Americans. Allen Americans President, Matt Canavan, announced in his new role Barry will continue to write the Allen Americans Blog each day during the hockey season but will also provide content for the Allen Americans website.

"Barry has covered our team since Steve Martinson became coach and general manager in 2012," Canavan said. His daily blog has been an invaluable resource for our fans. Barry has built relationships with the coaches, players, front office staff and others around the ECHL which is evident through his writing. We are excited to have Barry as the official blogger for the Allen Americans."

Tommy Daniels, who encouraged Barry to start his blog and has helped him along the way had this to say, "Barry's blog has been a huge asset for Americans fans for the last six seasons. We appreciate his hard work, daily giving our fans an in-depth look inside the Americans locker room from a media perspective. We look forward to his continued coverage as the official blogger of the Allen Americans."

"Being a 10 year season ticket holder and starting the seventh year writing my blog I am excited for this opportunity to expand my role in spreading the word about the Allen Americans," Janssen said. "Becoming the official blogger for the team will provide even more access to and insight into the players, coaches, and front office staff. I am thankful for the support from owner Jack Gulati as well Matt Canavan, Steve Martinson and Tommy Daniels. My role for the upcoming season in addition to writing the daily Allen Americans Blog is still being defined but the goal is to have some fun and provide more content for the Allen Americans website."

