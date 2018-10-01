Binghamton Reassigns Edwardh and Ward to Adirondack

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that John Edwardh and Brian Ward have been reassigned from Binghamton to Adirondack prior to the start of training camp. Additionally, Jake Linhart and Mike Szmatula have been released from their try-outs.

The 26-year old Ward is Adirondack's all-time leader in goals scored, registering 63 goals between regular and postseason play over the last two seasons. The Haverhill, MA native signed an AHL deal with Binghamton earlier this offseason.

Edwardh made his professional debut between both Adirondack and Binghamton last year after finishing a four-year career at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. The Calgary, Alberta native totaled 87 points (38g-49a) over his River Hawks career and appeared in three combined professional games late last season.

Linhart and Szmatula signed ECHL contracts for the 2018-19 season with the Thunder but were invited to AHL camp on a try-out basis. The two skaters are preparing for their first full professional seasons after Szmatula debuted with Adirondack at the end of last year.

All ticket packages for the 2018-2019 Adirondack Thunder season are on sale now. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 with any questions or for more information on ticket packages. For the latest Thunder news, be sure to follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ECHLThunder) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.