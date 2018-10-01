ECHL Transactions - October 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 1, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Alfred Johansson, D

Zac Sikich, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Jake Wood, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract

Add Conor Riley, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Thompson, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan McNaughton, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Linhart, D added to training camp roster

Add Desmond Bergin, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Sdao, D added to training camp roster

Add Matias Cleland, D added to training camp roster

Add Peter MacArthur, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Perigo, F added to training camp roster

Add Cullen Bradshaw, F added to training camp roster

Add James Henry, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Conacher, F added to training camp roster

Add Jakob Reichert, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Salhany, F added to training camp roster

Add Nikolas Olsson, F added to training camp roster

Add Dennis Kravchenko, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Szmatula, F added to training camp roster

Add Shane Eiserman, F added to training camp roster

Add Ian Sylves, G added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Sheeran, F added to training camp roster

Allen:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Atlanta:

Add Ben Danford, D added to training camp roster

Add Luke Sandler, F added to training camp roster

Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to training camp roster

Cincinnati:

Add Jeff Smith, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Justin Levac, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Nick Minerva, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Hayden Stewart, G added to training camp roster

Add Andrew DeBrincat, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Leone, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Tessier, D added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Jones, D added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F added to training camp roster

Add Jesse Schultz, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Vaive, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Roos, F added to training camp roster

Add Dominic Zombo, F added to training camp roster

Add Jeff Murray, F added to training camp roster

Add Nate Mitton, F added to training camp roster

Add Adrian Carbonara, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Sims, F added to training camp roster

Florida:

Add Derek Sheppard, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Finn, D added to training camp roster

Add Joe Cox, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Torres, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Jamie Phillips, G assigned by Charlotte

Add Patrick McCarron, D assigned by Charlotte

Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Kyle Platzer, F assigned by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Chase Stewart, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Add Travis Howe, F added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Josh Shalla, F added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Add Tyler Coulter, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Travis Jeke, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Add Denis Tsaruk, G added to training camp roster

Add Dajon Mingo, D added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Metcalfe, D added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Shapiro, D added to training camp roster

Add Blake Kessel, D added to training camp roster

Add Jack Glover, D added to training camp roster

Add Trey Phillips, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Eli Lichtenwald, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Critchlow, F added to training camp roster

Add Everett Clark, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Randolph, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to training camp roster

Add Garet Hunt, F added to training camp roster

Add Wacey Rabbit, F added to training camp roster

Add Pier-Olivier Grand Maison, F added to training camp roster

Add Colten Veloso, F added to training camp roster

Add Cody Fowlie, F added to training camp roster

Add Preston Kugler, D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Casale, F added to training camp roster

Add Derek Makimaa, F added to training camp roster

Add Joe McKeown, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Hare, G added to training camp roster

Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba

Add Matt Ustaski, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Tanner Eberle, F suspended by team

Delete Josh Erickson, F suspended by team

Kalamazoo:

Add Ben Betker, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Taylor, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Mullin, F added to training camp roster

Add Reid Gardiner, F assigned by Utica

Maine:

Add Garrett Cecere, D added to training camp roster

Add Dawson Leedahl, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Manchester:

Add Thomas Clayton, F signed tryout agreement

Norfolk:

Add Oleksandr Liulchuk, D added to training camp roster

Add Serhii Liulchuk, G added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Frank Hora, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Hunter Smith, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

Wheeling:

Add Danny Tirone, G added to training camp roster

Add Evan Cowley, G added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Titcomb, D added to training camp roster

Add Ayrton Valente, D added to training camp roster

Add Brien Diffley, D added to training camp roster

Add Dan Fick, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Couturier, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Saracino, F added to training camp roster

Add Cedric Lacroix, F added to training camp roster

Add Zac Lynch, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Schmit, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Rauter, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Bird, F added to training camp roster

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Sienerth, F added to training camp roster

Add Christian Isackson, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt O'Connor, G added to training camp roster

Add Ray Boudiette, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Michael Phillips, F added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Mahoney, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Fazio, F added to training camp roster

Add Eliot Grauer, F added to training camp roster

Add Caleb Apperson, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Mark Petaccio, F added to training camp roster

Add Joseph Murdaca, G added to training camp roster

Add Nathan Ferriero, F added to training camp roster

Add Craig Skudalski, D added to training camp roster

Add Ross Scherma, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Kasey Kulczycki, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Greg Chase, F added to training camp roster

Worcester:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G signed contract, added to training camp roster

