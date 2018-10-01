ECHL Transactions - October 1
October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 1, 2018:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Atlanta:
Alfred Johansson, D
Zac Sikich, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Jake Wood, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G signed contract
Add Conor Riley, D added to training camp roster
Add Blake Thompson, D added to training camp roster
Add Jordan McNaughton, D added to training camp roster
Add Jake Linhart, D added to training camp roster
Add Desmond Bergin, D added to training camp roster
Add Michael Sdao, D added to training camp roster
Add Matias Cleland, D added to training camp roster
Add Peter MacArthur, F added to training camp roster
Add Daniel Perigo, F added to training camp roster
Add Cullen Bradshaw, F added to training camp roster
Add James Henry, F added to training camp roster
Add Shane Conacher, F added to training camp roster
Add Jakob Reichert, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt Salhany, F added to training camp roster
Add Nikolas Olsson, F added to training camp roster
Add Dennis Kravchenko, F added to training camp roster
Add Mike Szmatula, F added to training camp roster
Add Shane Eiserman, F added to training camp roster
Add Ian Sylves, G added to training camp roster
Add Nolan Sheeran, F added to training camp roster
Allen:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Atlanta:
Add Ben Danford, D added to training camp roster
Add Luke Sandler, F added to training camp roster
Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to training camp roster
Cincinnati:
Add Jeff Smith, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Justin Levac, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Nick Minerva, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Hayden Stewart, G added to training camp roster
Add Andrew DeBrincat, D added to training camp roster
Add Chris Leone, D added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Tessier, D added to training camp roster
Add Mitch Jones, D added to training camp roster
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F added to training camp roster
Add Jesse Schultz, F added to training camp roster
Add Justin Vaive, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Roos, F added to training camp roster
Add Dominic Zombo, F added to training camp roster
Add Jeff Murray, F added to training camp roster
Add Nate Mitton, F added to training camp roster
Add Adrian Carbonara, F added to training camp roster
Add Jordan Sims, F added to training camp roster
Florida:
Add Derek Sheppard, D added to training camp roster
Add Matt Finn, D added to training camp roster
Add Joe Cox, F added to training camp roster
Add Kyle Torres, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Jamie Phillips, G assigned by Charlotte
Add Patrick McCarron, D assigned by Charlotte
Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Kyle Platzer, F assigned by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Chase Stewart, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Greenville:
Add Travis Howe, F added to training camp roster
Indy:
Add Josh Shalla, F added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Add Tyler Coulter, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Travis Jeke, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Add Denis Tsaruk, G added to training camp roster
Add Dajon Mingo, D added to training camp roster
Add Spencer Metcalfe, D added to training camp roster
Add Kyle Shapiro, D added to training camp roster
Add Blake Kessel, D added to training camp roster
Add Jack Glover, D added to training camp roster
Add Trey Phillips, D/F added to training camp roster
Add Eli Lichtenwald, F added to training camp roster
Add Cameron Critchlow, F added to training camp roster
Add Everett Clark, F added to training camp roster
Add Jake Randolph, F added to training camp roster
Add Derek Brown, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyson Fawcett, F added to training camp roster
Add Garet Hunt, F added to training camp roster
Add Wacey Rabbit, F added to training camp roster
Add Pier-Olivier Grand Maison, F added to training camp roster
Add Colten Veloso, F added to training camp roster
Add Cody Fowlie, F added to training camp roster
Add Preston Kugler, D added to training camp roster
Add Michael Casale, F added to training camp roster
Add Derek Makimaa, F added to training camp roster
Add Joe McKeown, F added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Hare, G added to training camp roster
Add Justin Woods, D assigned by Manitoba
Add Matt Ustaski, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Tanner Eberle, F suspended by team
Delete Josh Erickson, F suspended by team
Kalamazoo:
Add Ben Betker, D added to training camp roster
Add Justin Taylor, F added to training camp roster
Add Jimmy Mullin, F added to training camp roster
Add Reid Gardiner, F assigned by Utica
Maine:
Add Garrett Cecere, D added to training camp roster
Add Dawson Leedahl, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Manchester:
Add Thomas Clayton, F signed tryout agreement
Norfolk:
Add Oleksandr Liulchuk, D added to training camp roster
Add Serhii Liulchuk, G added to training camp roster
Reading:
Add Frank Hora, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Hunter Smith, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
Wheeling:
Add Danny Tirone, G added to training camp roster
Add Evan Cowley, G added to training camp roster
Add Aaron Titcomb, D added to training camp roster
Add Ayrton Valente, D added to training camp roster
Add Brien Diffley, D added to training camp roster
Add Dan Fick, D added to training camp roster
Add Josh Couturier, D added to training camp roster
Add Nick Saracino, F added to training camp roster
Add Cedric Lacroix, F added to training camp roster
Add Zac Lynch, F added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Schmit, F added to training camp roster
Add Alex Rauter, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Bird, F added to training camp roster
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F added to training camp roster
Add Bryan Sienerth, F added to training camp roster
Add Christian Isackson, F added to training camp roster
Add Matt O'Connor, G added to training camp roster
Add Ray Boudiette, F/D added to training camp roster
Add Michael Phillips, F added to training camp roster
Add Tommy Mahoney, F added to training camp roster
Add Mike Fazio, F added to training camp roster
Add Eliot Grauer, F added to training camp roster
Add Caleb Apperson, F/D added to training camp roster
Add Mark Petaccio, F added to training camp roster
Add Joseph Murdaca, G added to training camp roster
Add Nathan Ferriero, F added to training camp roster
Add Craig Skudalski, D added to training camp roster
Add Ross Scherma, D signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Add Kasey Kulczycki, F signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Add Greg Chase, F added to training camp roster
Worcester:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G signed contract, added to training camp roster
