Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today the 2018-19 training camp roster and schedule.

The Worcester Railers HC will hit the ice Monday, Oct. 1 at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Find the complete training camp schedule below. (All sessions at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.)

Monday - 10am-12pm

Tuesday - 10am-12pm

Wednesday - 10am-12pm

Thursday - 10am-12pm

Friday - 10am-11am, 6pm-8pm Blue vs. White inter-squad game at the FBWIC.

Saturday - 7pm Worcester will play an exhibition game vs. the Maine Mariners at the Rinks at Exeter in Exeter, NH. The game is open to the public and free of charge.

*All times are subject to change

24 players will hit the ice on Monday, Oct. 1. Below, find a breakdown of the training camp roster.

Forwards (12) - Tyler Barnes, Nick Sorkin, Dylan Willick, Josh Holmstrom, Josh Anderson, Bryan Arnerson, Barry Almeida, Nick Bligh, Woody Hudson, Tommy Kelley, Tommy Tsicos, Trent Durocher.

Defensemen (8) - Tommy Panicio, Alex Vanier, Ryan MacKinnon, Kyle McKenzie, Tyler Mueller, Tyler Palmer, Connor Doherty, Pat Condon.

Goaltenders (4) - Charlie Millen, Evan Buitenhuis, Mitch Gillam, Ryan Hubbard.

Find a more detailed training camp roster here. Make sure to follow along on all our social media accounts for daily updates from camp.

The Worcester Railers HC 2018-19 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 20 vs. the Maine Mariners. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages, and group tickets contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

