Rush Make Training Camp Announcements
October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that single game tickets are now on sale, and that the Training Camp 2018 roster and schedule have been announced for this week.
As of 10 am MST this morning, SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. Head to www.gotmine.com, or call the Rush office at 716-7825. A schedule of our season, along with a promotional schedule of our specialty nights, can be found at www.rapidcityrush.com under the "Schedule" tab.
Training Camp 2018 begins today, and will feature an optional skate at 10:30 am, followed by fitness testing at Sioux Park at 1 pm MST. After today, the team will skate in one group, beginning at 10:30 am. After 45-50 minutes of practice, the ice will flood, and the team will conclude with a second session shortly following. Because of fitness testing on Monday, and the team's first official skate together on Tuesday, only the sessions on Wednesday, October 3rd, Thursday, October 4th, and Saturday, October 5th, will be open to the public. Training Camp will officially close on Wednesday, October 10th.
Fans are also encouraged to attend the 2nd Annual "Tetrault vs Ferrara" Scrimmage, that is FREE to the public. It will begin at 6 pm MST at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. It will be three 20-minute periods with stoppages and media timeouts, followed by a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime, and will conclude with a shootout in which every player on each team will participate in. Head Coach Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Nello Ferrara will "draft" their respective teams on Friday afternoon on Facebook Live.
Below is the Rush roster for Training Camp 2018 ("*" signifies tryout players):
FORWARDS (18)
Garrett Klotz
Shaquille Merasty
Adam Marsh
Willem Nong-Lambert
Quintin Lisoway
Mitch Nardi
Andrew Radjenovic
Pierre-Luc Mercier
Cedric Montminy
Robert Lepine
Mason McCarty
Alec Baer
Derek Sutliffe*
Michael Turner*
Parker Moskal*
Michael Thomas*
Kevin Porter*
Kajon McKay*
DEFENSEMEN (10)
Josh Elmes
Chris Leibinger
Brayden Sherbinin
Blake Heinrich
Riley Weselowski "C"
Steve Tarasuk
Dylan Quaile*
Taylor Love*
Brandon Fehd*
Richard Coyne*
GOALTENDERS (4)
Tyler Parks
Matt Zenzola
Michael Bitzer
Adam Carlson
For more information on Training Camp 2018, single-game tickets, or Season Tickets for our 11th season of hockey in the Black Hills, call 716-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018
- Nailers Announce 2018 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Announce Barry Janssen as Official Blogger - Allen Americans
- Komets Open 2018 Training Camp - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah Grizzlies Release 2018-19 Training Camp Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Cincinnati Receives 10 from Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Make Training Camp Announcements - Rapid City Rush
- Binghamton Reassigns Edwardh and Ward to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018 Training Camp Schedule and Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.