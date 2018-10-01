Rush Make Training Camp Announcements

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush announced today that single game tickets are now on sale, and that the Training Camp 2018 roster and schedule have been announced for this week.

As of 10 am MST this morning, SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. Head to www.gotmine.com, or call the Rush office at 716-7825. A schedule of our season, along with a promotional schedule of our specialty nights, can be found at www.rapidcityrush.com under the "Schedule" tab.

Training Camp 2018 begins today, and will feature an optional skate at 10:30 am, followed by fitness testing at Sioux Park at 1 pm MST. After today, the team will skate in one group, beginning at 10:30 am. After 45-50 minutes of practice, the ice will flood, and the team will conclude with a second session shortly following. Because of fitness testing on Monday, and the team's first official skate together on Tuesday, only the sessions on Wednesday, October 3rd, Thursday, October 4th, and Saturday, October 5th, will be open to the public. Training Camp will officially close on Wednesday, October 10th.

Fans are also encouraged to attend the 2nd Annual "Tetrault vs Ferrara" Scrimmage, that is FREE to the public. It will begin at 6 pm MST at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. It will be three 20-minute periods with stoppages and media timeouts, followed by a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime, and will conclude with a shootout in which every player on each team will participate in. Head Coach Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Nello Ferrara will "draft" their respective teams on Friday afternoon on Facebook Live.

Below is the Rush roster for Training Camp 2018 ("*" signifies tryout players):

FORWARDS (18)

Garrett Klotz

Shaquille Merasty

Adam Marsh

Willem Nong-Lambert

Quintin Lisoway

Mitch Nardi

Andrew Radjenovic

Pierre-Luc Mercier

Cedric Montminy

Robert Lepine

Mason McCarty

Alec Baer

Derek Sutliffe*

Michael Turner*

Parker Moskal*

Michael Thomas*

Kevin Porter*

Kajon McKay*

DEFENSEMEN (10)

Josh Elmes

Chris Leibinger

Brayden Sherbinin

Blake Heinrich

Riley Weselowski "C"

Steve Tarasuk

Dylan Quaile*

Taylor Love*

Brandon Fehd*

Richard Coyne*

GOALTENDERS (4)

Tyler Parks

Matt Zenzola

Michael Bitzer

Adam Carlson

For more information on Training Camp 2018, single-game tickets, or Season Tickets for our 11th season of hockey in the Black Hills, call 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.