Cincinnati Receives 10 from Rochester
October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rochester Americans, have received 10 players from the Americans ahead the start of training camp on Monday afternoon. The list of reassigned players can be found below.
Forwards (4): Pascal Aquin, Vasily Glotov, Judd Peterson, Alex Wideman
Defensemen (4): Tobie Bisson, Anthony Florentino, Eric Knodel, Devante Stephens
Goaltenders (2): Jonas Johansson, Michael Houser
*Italics indicate player who has previously played for Cyclones
The Cyclones open 2018 Training Camp on Monday afternoon, and will take on the Wheeling Nailers in a home-and-home preseason series starting on Friday in Wheeling and concluding Saturday in Cincinnati.
