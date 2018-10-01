Training Camp Roster Announced

October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today released the club's 2018-2019 training camp roster.

Goalies - 2

Denis Tsaruk

Andrew Hare - Tryout

Defensemen - 7

Dajon Mingo

Spencer Metcalfe

Kyle Shapiro

Blake Kessel

Trey Phillips - D/F

Travis Jeke

Preston Kugler - Tryout

Forwards - 13

Eli Lichtenwald

Cameron Critchlow

Everett Clark

Jake Randolph

Derek Brown

Tyson Fawcett

Garet Hunt

Wacey Rabbit

Tyler Coulter

Pier-Olivier Grandmaison

Joe McKeown - Tryout

Derek Makimaa - Tryout

Michael Casale -Tryout

Five players reassigned from the Manitoba Moose will join the team tomorrow--forwards Matt Ustaski, Colton Veloso, Cody Fowlie, and defensemen Justin Woods and Jack Glover.

Media are invited to both sessions from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. at the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex, and the public is invited to observe the morning session. The first week of camp culminates with the Blue & White Scrimmage on Saturday, October 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex. The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays.

