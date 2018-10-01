Training Camp Roster Announced
October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today released the club's 2018-2019 training camp roster.
Goalies - 2
Denis Tsaruk
Andrew Hare - Tryout
Defensemen - 7
Dajon Mingo
Spencer Metcalfe
Kyle Shapiro
Blake Kessel
Trey Phillips - D/F
Travis Jeke
Preston Kugler - Tryout
Forwards - 13
Eli Lichtenwald
Cameron Critchlow
Everett Clark
Jake Randolph
Derek Brown
Tyson Fawcett
Garet Hunt
Wacey Rabbit
Tyler Coulter
Pier-Olivier Grandmaison
Joe McKeown - Tryout
Derek Makimaa - Tryout
Michael Casale -Tryout
Five players reassigned from the Manitoba Moose will join the team tomorrow--forwards Matt Ustaski, Colton Veloso, Cody Fowlie, and defensemen Justin Woods and Jack Glover.
Media are invited to both sessions from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. at the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex, and the public is invited to observe the morning session. The first week of camp culminates with the Blue & White Scrimmage on Saturday, October 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex. The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays.
