Royals Receive 4 from AHL
October 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday forward Michael Huntebrinker and defenseman Frank Hora have been reassigned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley. Additionally, forwards Jack Riley and Josh MacDonald have been released from their professional tryout contracts with Providence. The four have joined Royals training camp, giving Reading 25 players on the camp roster.
Training Camp Roster
Forwards (15): #3 Chris McCarthy, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Steven Swavely, #14 Adam Schmidt, #16 Cody Brown (PTO), #17 Michael Huntebrinker, #18 Tyler Brown, #21 Frankie DiChiara, #24 Bo Pieper, #28 Brian Morgan, #29 Jack Riley, #61 Dillan Fox, #23 Garrett Mitchell (PTO), #77 Shane Walsh, #86 Josh MacDonald
Defensemen (8): #2 Ilya Nekolenko, #5 Chris Lijdsman (PTO), #6 Dan Milan, #7 #11 Charlie Vasaturo, #13 Don Olivieri (PTO), #20 Anthony Cortese, #43 Frank Hora
Goaltenders (2): #1 Troy Passingham (PTO), #41 Will King
Training Camp Schedule
Tues., Oct. 2 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)
Wed., Oct. 3 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)
Thurs., Oct. 4 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)
Fri., Oct. 5 - Preseason Game #1 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 6 - Preseason Game #2 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. - free admission with donation of a canned food iterm
Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 1, 2018
- Royals Receive 4 from AHL - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - October 1 - ECHL
- Providence Adds Six to Atlanta's Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Training Camp Roster Announced - Jacksonville IceMen
- Chase Returns from AHL Camp - Wichita Thunder
- Four Join K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rampage Assign Sampair to Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- 4 Players Added to Stingrays Training Camp Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Announce 2018 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Announce Barry Janssen as Official Blogger - Allen Americans
- Komets Open 2018 Training Camp - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah Grizzlies Release 2018-19 Training Camp Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Cincinnati Receives 10 from Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush Make Training Camp Announcements - Rapid City Rush
- Binghamton Reassigns Edwardh and Ward to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018 Training Camp Schedule and Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Announce Training Camp Roster, Schedule - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Receive 4 from AHL
- Royals Announce Training Camp Roster, Sign G King
- Royals Sign D Cortese
- Royals Add Ice Angels Dance Team
- 5 Royals at AHL Training Camps