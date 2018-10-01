Royals Receive 4 from AHL

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday forward Michael Huntebrinker and defenseman Frank Hora have been reassigned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley. Additionally, forwards Jack Riley and Josh MacDonald have been released from their professional tryout contracts with Providence. The four have joined Royals training camp, giving Reading 25 players on the camp roster.

Training Camp Roster

Forwards (15): #3 Chris McCarthy, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Steven Swavely, #14 Adam Schmidt, #16 Cody Brown (PTO), #17 Michael Huntebrinker, #18 Tyler Brown, #21 Frankie DiChiara, #24 Bo Pieper, #28 Brian Morgan, #29 Jack Riley, #61 Dillan Fox, #23 Garrett Mitchell (PTO), #77 Shane Walsh, #86 Josh MacDonald

Defensemen (8): #2 Ilya Nekolenko, #5 Chris Lijdsman (PTO), #6 Dan Milan, #7 #11 Charlie Vasaturo, #13 Don Olivieri (PTO), #20 Anthony Cortese, #43 Frank Hora

Goaltenders (2): #1 Troy Passingham (PTO), #41 Will King

Training Camp Schedule

Tues., Oct. 2 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Wed., Oct. 3 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Thurs., Oct. 4 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (Santander Arena)

Fri., Oct. 5 - Preseason Game #1 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 6 - Preseason Game #2 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m. - free admission with donation of a canned food iterm

Single-game tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena. Visit the Royals offices at Santander Arena between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for tickets or call 610-898-7825.

