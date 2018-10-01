Adirondack Announces 2018 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today its 2018 training camp roster and schedule, set to begin tomorrow morning at Cool Insuring Arena.

Adirondack also announced it has signed goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos to the roster prior to the start of camp. The 24-year old netminder was rostered by five different ECHL teams last season, seeing action in four games between the Quad City Mallards, Jacksonville IceMen and Worcester Railers. A native of Tinley Park, IL, Sakellaropoulos played four seasons at Union College in Schenectady, posting career bests of a 2.32 GAA and .921 save percentage during the 2015-16 season.

The Thunder will start training camp with 21 players on its roster: 14 forwards, six defensemen and a goalie. The roster is as follows:

FORWARDS: Cullen Bradshaw, Shane Conacher, John Edwardh, Shane Eiserman, James Henry, Dennis Kravchenko, Peter MacArthur, Nikolas Olsson, Daniel Perigo, Jakob Reichert, Conor Riley, Matt Salhany, Mike Szmatula, Brian Ward

DEFENSEMEN: Desmond Bergin, Matias Cleland, Jake Linhart, Jordan McNaughton, Michael Sdao, Blake Thompson

GOALIE: Alex Sakellaropoulos

Additionally, forward Nolan Sheeran, defenseman Al Graves and goalie Ian Sylves are all with the Thunder in camp on a try-out basis.

The Thunder will hit the ice for the first time tomorrow morning, beginning its initial practice at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. All practices are at Cool Insuring Arena and are open to the public. The 2018 on-ice camp schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 2 - 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 3 - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 4 - 10:30 a.m.

Friday, October 5 - Preseason game vs. Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 6 - Preseason game @ Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 8 - 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, October 9 - 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, October 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 11 - 10:30 a.m.

