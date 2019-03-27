Walleye Add One More to Roster

March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Abbott Girduckis (gurr-duck-his) has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Girduckis, a native of Bellville, ON, joins the Walleye after completing his senior season at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Serving as team captain this year he posted nearly one point per contest with 11 goals and 25 assists over 38 games played. Since 2015, Girduckis has appeared in 146 games for the Tigers with 93 points (30G, 63A). His point production increased in each season as a member of the Tigers.

The 23-year-old was a member of the R.I.T. team that won a league championship (AHA) in the 2015-16 season. Prior to his college days, Girduckis played junior hockey for the Wellington Dukes of the OJHL. In three seasons, the 6'1", 190 pound forward collected 113 points (55G, 58A) over 150 games. His final season (2014-15) was his breakout year with 29 goals and 32 assists over just 45 contests.

Toledo has just seven games remaining in the regular season and three of the final four home games are coming this weekend. Friday night, the Walleye welcome in the Kansas City Mavericks for their only visit to Toledo this year. The two teams split a two game set in Missouri last month. Saturday night is the final meeting of the year between Toledo and Kalamazoo. The Walleye are 7-1-3 this year vs. their Michigan rivals. Sunday wraps up the weekend with a visit from Cincinnati who Toledo just beat last Thursday 4-3. Toledo is 3-4-0 against the division champions.

Visit www.toledowalleye.com for tickets or call the box office at 419-725-9255.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.