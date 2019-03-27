Mavs Losing Skid Reaches Six Games in 5-3 Loss at Cincy

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Mavericks fell at the hands of the Cincinnati Cyclones by a score of 5-3 Wednesday night at U.S. Bank Arena. Mavericks forward and Cincinnati native Greg Betzold recorded two assists on the night. The loss was Kansas City's sixth in a row and dropped the Mavericks to 0-5-0-0 on their current eight-game road trip. The Mavericks now travel to Toledo to face the Toledo Walleye Friday night at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The Cyclones got after Kansas City in the first period, netting two goals and shutting out the Mavericks in the period. Pascal Aquin scored the opening goal 6:27 into the first period, while Jesse Schultz doubled the lead two minutes later. Cincinnati appeared to extend their lead to 3-0 at the 18:35 mark of the period, but the referee declared goaltender interference and the Cyclones carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Cincinnati outshot the Mavs 15-3 in the period.

The Cyclones extended their lead to 3-0 on an Arvin Atwal goal 8:48 into the second. The Mavericks quickly responded, as Joey Sides made it a 3-1 game one minute and 14 seconds later. Cincinnati native Greg Betzold was given an assist on the goal. Kansas City cut the Cincinnati lead to one with 2:43 left in the second period on a goal from David Dziurzynski. Betzold was once again credited with the assist. After being outshot 15-3 in the first, the Mavericks responded by outshooting Cincy 14-7 in the period.

Cincinnati made it 4-2 3:15 into the third period on a power play goal from Vasili Glotov that was assisted by Jesse Schultz and Myles Powell. The Cyclones regained their three-goal lead when Brady Vail found the back of the net one minute, 32 seconds later. Mavericks forward Mike Panowyk added a goal with 0.4 seconds left in regulation. It was his 10th goal of the season and was assisted by defenseman Riley Sweeney.

The loss was the Mavericks sixth in a row and dropped their record on their eight-game road trip to 0-5-0.

The Mavericks continue their road trip Friday night as they face the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Faceoff for the game will be 6:15 p.m. Central Time. The game will be broadcast live on Facebook Watch. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

