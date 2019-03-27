South Jersey Native F Trevor Gooch Inks ECHL Deal
March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday the team has signed forward Trevor Gooch to an ECHL contract. Gooch completed his senior season at Colorado College Mar. 23 and finished the campaign third on the team with 11 goals and fifth in points (23).
He scored 22 goals and 44 points over his final two seasons with the Tigers and was third on the squad with 11 goals his junior season. Prior to enrolling at Colorado College, Gooch played for the Philadelphia Flyers Elite (USPHL) and the Philadelphia Little Flyers. In 2014-15, he led USPHL with 35 goals and finished sixth in the league with 65 points.
Gooch is a native of Mantua, NJ, located about 20 miles from Philadelphia. He is one of 13 Royals players to come from Pennsylvania, New Jersey or New York. Five Royals are Pennsylvania natives.
In 135 NCAA games, the 6-foot-1, 186-lb., left-handed shot poured in 28 goals and 56 points along with 97 PIM. He made the NCHC All-Academic Team all four seasons in Colorado Springs.
Gooch, 24, has five siblings. His brothers Mike (12 years older) and David (10 years older) were both college defensemen at Neumann University and David won the 2009 Division III National Championship. Mike, played nine games with Wheeling in 2007-08.
Reading has signed four players from the 2019 NCAA class to ECHL contracts (F Corey Mackin, D Jimmy Mazza, D Sam Becker).
Next Home Games
Friday Night Hockey on Mar. 29 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.
1) Royals host rival Maine for the final time in the regular season.
2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
3) Postgame ham shoot on the ice: make the shot, win a ham courtesy of Redner's.
4) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.
Sat., Mar. 30: Autism Awareness Night with player trading card giveaway at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, pres. by the Austism Society of Berks and Unending Promise
1) Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena
2) Player Trading Card set giveaway and postgame team autographs pres. Rieck's Printing
3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
4) Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania will sell girl scout cookies on your way out of the arena postgame
5) Special Austism Awareness jerseys
6) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2019
- Grizzlies Lose to Wichita 5-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads out Chance Rush, Fall 5-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Come up Short to Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Beast Drop Close Game against Manchester - Brampton Beast
- Smooth Sailing: 'Blades Cruise to 5-2 Win over Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Scores Five Unanswered in Win over Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Atlanta's Offense Explodes in 5-1 Win over Orlando - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Tame Mavericks on Home Ice - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavs Losing Skid Reaches Six Games in 5-3 Loss at Cincy - Kansas City Mavericks
- Thompson's Hat Trick Leads Florida Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Fast Start for Komets Sinks K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Walleye Add One More to Roster - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- South Jersey Native F Trevor Gooch Inks ECHL Deal - Reading Royals
- Preview: Everblades Continue Homestand with Series Opener against Norfolk - Florida Everblades
- Monarchs Shut out Beast, 1-0 - Manchester Monarchs
- Here's How the Mavs Can Punch Their Ticket to the 2019 ECHL Playoffs Wednesday Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Doug Heinzer Joins Swamp Rabbits' Ownership Group - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Owner Jack Gulati to Sign His New Book this Saturday - Allen Americans
- Walleye Add a D-Man - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- South Jersey Native F Trevor Gooch Inks ECHL Deal
- Royals Home Friday and Saturday; Five Games to Go
- Brayden Low's Game-Winning Snipe Propels Royals Past Railers, 4-1
- Sunday Afternoon Home Showdown Pits Royals and Railers
- Royals Tie Longest Shootout in Team History in 3-2 Loss to Newfoundland