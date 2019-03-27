South Jersey Native F Trevor Gooch Inks ECHL Deal

March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday the team has signed forward Trevor Gooch to an ECHL contract. Gooch completed his senior season at Colorado College Mar. 23 and finished the campaign third on the team with 11 goals and fifth in points (23).

He scored 22 goals and 44 points over his final two seasons with the Tigers and was third on the squad with 11 goals his junior season. Prior to enrolling at Colorado College, Gooch played for the Philadelphia Flyers Elite (USPHL) and the Philadelphia Little Flyers. In 2014-15, he led USPHL with 35 goals and finished sixth in the league with 65 points.

Gooch is a native of Mantua, NJ, located about 20 miles from Philadelphia. He is one of 13 Royals players to come from Pennsylvania, New Jersey or New York. Five Royals are Pennsylvania natives.

In 135 NCAA games, the 6-foot-1, 186-lb., left-handed shot poured in 28 goals and 56 points along with 97 PIM. He made the NCHC All-Academic Team all four seasons in Colorado Springs.

Gooch, 24, has five siblings. His brothers Mike (12 years older) and David (10 years older) were both college defensemen at Neumann University and David won the 2009 Division III National Championship. Mike, played nine games with Wheeling in 2007-08.

Reading has signed four players from the 2019 NCAA class to ECHL contracts (F Corey Mackin, D Jimmy Mazza, D Sam Becker).

ECHL Stories from March 27, 2019

