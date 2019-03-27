Beast Drop Close Game against Manchester

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast had their chances but they were unable to solve Charles Williams and dropped a 1-0 decision on Wednesday.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Manchester Monarchs to the CAA Centre for game that had massive playoff implications for both franchises.

The game was played in front of a barn full of 5000 kids, as it was the fourth and final School Day game of the year for the Beast.

The Monarchs would strike first on School Day, with a goal from Pavel Jenys. The forward broke into the zone and took advantage of a Beast defensieve breakdown and beat Etienne Marcoux for a 1-0 Manchester lead at 4:20.

The first period would end with the Monarchs up 1-0 but trailing in shots by a slight margin of 10-9.

The second period saw a parade of penalties for both squads but that would be all the action in the frame, as it remained 1-0 Manchester after 40 minutes of play.

Shots after the second were in favour of the Beast, who led with a count of 19-18.

A furious third period didn't yield a different result and the Beast fell 1-0 against the Monarchs on Wednesday morning.

Charles Williams recorded the win and nabbed his third shutout of the 2018-19 season.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Marcoux (BRA) 2) Jenys (MAN) 1) Williams (MAN) Manchester finished the contest zero-for-four on the power play. Brampton went zero-for-three. The Beast will take on the Adirondack Thunder on Friday before traveling to Worcester Saturday and Sunday.

