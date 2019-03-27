Thompson's Hat Trick Leads Florida Past Norfolk

March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





ESTERO, FL - Tommy Thompson scored three goals as the Florida Everblades defeated the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday Night at Hertz Arena. Admirals defenseman Derian Hamilton registered his first pro point with an assist on Wednesday evening.

Florida opened the scoring with a goal from Tommy Thompson. Logan Roe had possession of the puck at the left point. Roe played it into the left circle for Grant Arnold. Arnold fired a cross-crease pass to Thompson who one-timed the shot past the glove of Ty Reichenbach to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 2:25 of the first period.

The Admirals tied the game on a goal from Christian Horn. Connor Hurley won a faceoff in the Florida end. The puck went right to the stick of Horn who tucked the shot just under the crossbar to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Florida re-took the lead with a goal from Blake Wineicki. Wineicki gathered the puck in the right circle after a Norfolk turnover and fired a shot past the stick of Reichenbach to give Florida a 2-1 lead at 10:31 of the first period.

The Everblades struck once more with a goal from Tommy Thompson. Thompson got the puck on a turnover and buried a shot past Reichenbach to give Florida a 3-1 lead.

Florida extended its lead with a goal from Matt Finn. The Admirals were unable to clear the puck out of their own defensive zone which allowed Florida to keep possession of the puck. Finn skated through the right circle and went from his backhand to his forehand and slid the puck past the left pad of Reichenbach to give Florida a 4-1 lead.

Norfolk cut the Florida lead to two with a tally from Matt McMorrow. Mitch Hall sprung Matt McMorrow up the left side. McMorrow teed off a slap-shot that was deflected off a Florida stick and right past the glove of Booth to cut the Florida lead to 4-2 at 3:09 of the second period.

Florida added a late empty net goal and would win by a 5-2 final score. Jeremy Helvig made 17 saves on 17 shots in relief of Callum Booth, who left in the second period. Ty Reichenbach made 27 saves on 31 shots and to take the setback for Norfolk.

The Admirals play game two-of-three at Hertz Arena Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

