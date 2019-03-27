Steelheads out Chance Rush, Fall 5-3

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (39-23-5) outshot the Rapid City Rush (27-32-8) by a 48-27 spread but fell 5-3 on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Rush struck first at 11:56 of the first period on a penalty shot goal by forward Dexter Dancs to take the 1-0 lead before Steelheads forward Will Merchant took away a pass in the offensive end and followed his takeaway up by sliding the puck under the netminder at 14:02 to tie the game, 1-1. Rush defenseman Brandon Fehd found a friendly bounce into the net at 19:09 to take a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, the Steelheads kicked up the offensive pressure; however the Rush scored the lone tally at 14:38 with a tally by forward Cedric Montminy to double the lead, 3-1.

The Steelheads pressed back in the third period and started early at 4:45 when Steelheads forward A.J. White slipped a shot by the netminder with a head fake to come within one again, 3-2. Montminy added his second of the night at 9:30 followed by an answer from Steelheads forward Kyle Schempp at 10:45 with a deflection on the power play to keep the game at a one-goal differential, 4-3. However, an empty net goal by Rush forward Justin Faryna at 19:55 sealed the result at 5-3.

Rush goaltender Adam Carlson (20-16-5) stopped 45 of 48 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (24-12-0) halted 22 of 26 shots in the loss.

