Here's How the Mavs Can Punch Their Ticket to the 2019 ECHL Playoffs Wednesday Night

March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





The Kansas City Mavericks currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the ECHL's Mountain Division with seven games to play. The Mavericks can clinch their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season and seventh postseason berth in franchise history if the following happens.

KANSAS CITY WILL CLINCH IF:

Kansas City wins AND Wichita loses in regulation AND Rapid City loses.

Simply, a Mavericks win tonight and a regulation loss by Wichita against Utah and a Rapid City loss (regulation or OT) against Idaho will clinch the playoffs for the Mavericks. The Mavericks face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Puck drop for the Wichita-Utah game is 7:05 p.m. and the Rush vs. Steelheads will start at 8:10 p.m. All times Central.

Here are the current Mountain Division standings:

1. x-Idaho (39-22-3-2, 83 points)

2. x-Tulsa (38-21-4-2. 82 points)

3. x-Utah (34-23-4-4, 76 points)

4. Kansas City (32-28-3-2, 69 points)

5. Rapid City (27-32-5-3, 62 points)

6. Wichita (24-39-8-3, 59 points)

7. Allen (24-38-4-2, 54 points)

*x-clinched playoff spot

Join us for watch parties all around the KC metro area today at Johnny's Tavern in Blue Springs and Lee's Summit, The Blue Line in the River Market and Twin Peaks in Independence.

Please stay tuned for more postseason information on kcmavericks.com and all Mavericks social media platforms or call or text the Mavericks ticket office at (816) 252-7825.

