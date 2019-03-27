Solar Bears Come up Short to Gladiators
March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Zach Frye scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (36-24-4-1), as the team came up short in its first opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in a 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators (30-26-7-3) on Wednesday night at Infinite Energy Arena.
Click here for the box score.
The Gladiators took an early 1-0 lead when Nick Bligh knocked in a loose puck past Clint Windsor just 1:20 into the contest.
Frye tied the game for the Solar Bears at 8:24 of the second period when the puck rolled out from a goalmouth scramble to the left circle, where Frye fired a wrist shot past Sean Bonar for his fifth of the season.
Atlanta restored its lead at 10:26 when Zach Malatesta drilled a shot from the blue line past Windsor to make it 2-1 in favor of the hosts.
The Gladiators pushed their lead to two goals with a power-play tally from Brady Fleurent at 4:48 of the third period.
Matt Lane made it 4-1 in favor of Atlanta when he redirected a centering feed past Windsor at 13:25.
Justin MacDonald capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:29.
Windsor made 35 saves on the 39 shots against that he faced; Bonar earned the victory for the Gladiators with 23 stops on 24 shots against.
THREE STARS
1) Nick Bligh - ATL
2) Matt Lane - ATL
3) Brady Fleurent - ATL
NOTABLES:
Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs remains at two points.
The Solar Bears are 5-3-0-0 against the Gladiators this season with one game remaining in the head-to-head series.
The Solar Bears continue their five-game road trip when the team visits the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
