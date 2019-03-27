Doug Heinzer Joins Swamp Rabbits' Ownership Group

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville's local pro hockey team, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, owned and operated by South Carolina Pro Hockey, LLC, is pleased to announce the addition of Pro Sports Ventures, LLC, owned and managed by Doug Heinzer, to the team's ownership group, effective March 14, 2019. Heinzer will hold a position on the team's Board of Managers, and will also serve on the ECHL's Board of Governors as an Alternate Governor.

Heinzer is the founder and CEO of Pro Sports Ventures, LLC, and Heinzer Holdings, LLC, which owns and operates a variety of assets and businesses, and was the former president of Phillips 66 Canada. He brings tremendous leadership and a passion for winning, teamwork, and community building.

"On behalf of myself and our other current owners, we are thrilled to welcome Doug Heinzer and Pro Sports Ventures to the Swamp Rabbits family and ownership group," said team president and CEO, Steve Donner. "Doug's extensive business and leadership acumen, combined with his passion for hockey, make him a great fit and addition to our organization."

"Doug's addition gives our ownership group additional depth as we work hard to make the Swamp Rabbits a vital member of the Greenville sports community. It also supports our goal of having a growing local portion of our ownership group invest energy in helping us be more involved and integrated in our community."

Heinzer and his wife, Cynthia, avid hockey fans, recently purchased a home in Greenville, and opened an iLoveKickboxing.com studio on Haywood Road.

"We love Greenville and hockey, so we are extremely excited to be part of the Swamp Rabbits organization," Heinzer said. "As an owner of a family-owned small business in the area, we have tremendous respect for Steve Donner, a resident of Greenville and a leader in the community."

"We are anxious to get to work with Steve and the other members of the ownership group to help grow community involvement and the fanbase of the Swamp Rabbits."

The Swamp Rabbits organization continues to be a strong, family-friendly entertainment source in the Upstate, that welcomes over 4,000 fans a night on average to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

