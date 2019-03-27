Thunder Scores Five Unanswered in Win over Utah

Wichita, KS - Wichita scored five unanswered goals on Wednesday night, coming back from a two-goal deficit to knock off Utah by the final of 5-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Five different players found the back of the net for the Thunder with PC Labrie leading the way with three points. Stuart Skinner earns his 11th win of the season, making 19 saves.

Utah hopped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Turner Ottenbreit and Austin Carroll. Ottenbreit caught a pass in the slot and rifled a shot past Skinner at 18 seconds to make it 1-0. Carroll was left all alone in front of the crease and he buried a centering pass to make it 2-0. Wichita battled back to tie the game. Quentin Shore cut the lead to one with a power play goal at 16:28. Ryan Van Stralen stuffed home his own rebound at 17:35 to tie the contest.

In the second, Wichita took its first lead when Stefan Fournier got a feed from Labrie, cut in front of Joe Cannata and beat him for his 15th of the year to make it 3-2. At 17:55, Nolan De Jong buried a shot from the left circle to increase the lead to 4-2.

The only goal of the third came from Labrie to finish the scoring at 5-2. Utah pulled Cannata to try to get back into the game. Labrie stole it near the benches and slid it into the empty net for his 19th of the season.

Wichita has power play goals in four-straight games, going 1-for-3 on the man advantage. Shore finished with a goal and an assist. Labrie had a goal and two helpers. Corey Kalk added two assists.

The Thunder stays at home on Friday night to host the Tulsa Oilers for the final meeting between the two teams at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 7:05 p.m.

