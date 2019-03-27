ECHL Transactions - March 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 27, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Nicolas Erb Ekholm, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Zeb Knutson, F

Kansas City:

Max Kalter, F

Toledo:

Zane Schartz, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Shane Walsh, F from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Brampton:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add T.J. Black, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eli Lichtenwald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Kansas City:

Add Denver Pierce, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared VanWormer, F activated from reserve

Delete Denver Pierce, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Derian Hamilton, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Ludlow Harris, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Connor Ingram, G activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Boes, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Trevor Gooch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Abbott Girduckis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Add Felix Chamberland, F signed contract, released from ATO [3/26]

Add Randy Gazzola, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/26]

Tulsa:

Add Brad Best, G added as EBUG

