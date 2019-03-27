ECHL Transactions - March 27
March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 27, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Nicolas Erb Ekholm, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Zeb Knutson, F
Kansas City:
Max Kalter, F
Toledo:
Zane Schartz, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Shane Walsh, F from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Brampton:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Bo Pieper, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ben Masella, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add T.J. Black, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eli Lichtenwald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Everett Clark, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Kansas City:
Add Denver Pierce, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jared VanWormer, F activated from reserve
Delete Denver Pierce, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Derian Hamilton, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Ludlow Harris, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Connor Ingram, G activated from reserve
Delete Corbin Boes, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Trevor Gooch, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Abbott Girduckis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Add Felix Chamberland, F signed contract, released from ATO [3/26]
Add Randy Gazzola, D signed contract, added to active roster [3/26]
Tulsa:
Add Brad Best, G added as EBUG
