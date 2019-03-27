Monarchs Shut out Beast, 1-0

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Manchester Monarchs blanked the Brampton Beast by a score of 1-0 Wednesday afternoon at the CAA Centre.

The Monarchs (36-27-2-2) scored once in the first period and let Charles Williams handle the rest, as they defeated the Beast (33-27-5-1), 1-0.

The Monarchs scored the only goal of the game at 4:40 of the first period on the 13th goal of the season by Pavel Jenys. Pierre-Luc Mercier found Jenys with a pass at the top of the circles, where he wristed a shot under the bar and past Beast goaltender Etienne Marcoux, to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

Williams made 28 saves in the game to pick up his third shutout on the season and lift the Monarchs to victory.

The Monarchs return to action Friday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m., when they take on the Newfoundland Growlers at the Mile One Centre. To sign up for Pay As We Play playoff tickets or group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

