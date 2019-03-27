Grizzlies Lose to Wichita 5-2

Wichita, Kansas - The Utah Grizzlies led 2-0 early in the first period on goals from Turner Ottenbreit and Austin Carroll but 5 unanswered goals from the Wichita Thunder locked up a 5-2 home win for Wichita on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ottenbreit scored 18 seconds into the game. It was the fastest the Grizzlies scored in a game all season. Carroll scored on a great pass from Ryan Walters to give Utah a 2-0 lead 6:12 into the contest.

Wichita scored on the power play with 3:32 left in the first as Quinton Shore scored his 17th of the season. The Thunder went 1 for 3 on the power play. They are the number 1 power play unit in the league. Ryan Van Stralen scored his 7th of the season with 2:25 left in the first.

The Thunder got 2nd period goals from Stefan Fournier and former Grizzlies defenseman Nolan De Jong, who scored his 3rd of the season 17:55 into the period to give Wichita a 4-2 lead.

Thunder added an empty net goal by Pierre Cedric Labrie with 1 second left to complete the scoring.

Utah completed the season series with Wichita with a 7-1-1 record, though the Thunder won the last 2 games after Utah won 7 in a row.

Ty Lewis made his Grizzlies and ECHL debut after playing in 51 games this season for the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Lewis had 2 assists in the game and was wearing number 16.

The Grizzlies are currently 1-2 on a current 7 game road trip, which continues on Friday night at Allen. 6:00 pm face-off.

3 stars of the game

1. P.C Labrie (Wichita) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Quentin Shore (Wichita) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Nolan De Jong (Wichita) - 1 goal.

Grizzlies Notes: It was the professional debut for defenseman Duggie Lagrone. He wore number 6 for Utah. He played for 2 seasons with SUNY-Geneseo. Wichita outshot Utah 38 to 21. Utah had 10 shots in the first period, 6 in the second and 5 shots in the third. Ryan Walters led all Grizzlies skaters with 3 shots on goal. Walters got an assist in the game and has a 5 game point streak. Joe Cannata stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Grizzlies, while Thunder goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 19 of 21. It was the first meeting between the two teams after the March 2nd trade that sent Gabriel Verpaelst to the Grizzlies for Nolan De Jong. Time of game was 2:22. Attendance was 3191.

