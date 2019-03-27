Fast Start for Komets Sinks K-Wings

March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Fort Wayne, IN.- Fort Wayne jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and the K-Wings weren't able to close the gap as they fell 5-1 on Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.

Kalamazoo (34-28-2-2) falls to four points back of the Komets, while still holding onto fourth place in the Central Division. Jade McMullen recorded his first professional point with an assist on the K-Wings lone goal.

The Komets stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period off of goals from Josh Elmes, Jake Kamrass and Shawn Szydlowski. Elmes opened the scoring with a shot from the left point that snuck through traffic just 1:57 into the game. Just under eight minutes in Kamrass netted his 18th of the season to double the lead, before Szydlowski pushed it to 3-0. Four minutes later the K-Wings found the back of the net, cutting the lead to 3-1 as Luke Sandler scored his tenth goal of the season. Fort Wayne extended the lead back to three goals before the end of the period as Ryan Lowney notched his fourth goal of the season.

After a scoreless second period the Komets pushed the lead to 5-1 late in the third. Justin Hodgman circled the net before putting a shot from the slot past Ivan Kulbakov, putting the Komets up 5-1.

Jake Hildebrand started the night for Kalamazoo surrendering three goals on eight shots before being pulled 8:47 into the first. Ivan Kulbakov finished the game stopping 15 of 17 shots for Kalamazoo. Alex Dubeau claimed his second professional victory stopping 22 of 23 Kalamazoo shots.

The K-Wings return to action on Friday night in Indianapolis taking on the Fuel in the second game of a season-ending seven game road trip.

