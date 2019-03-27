Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Ga.

DATE: Wednesday, March 27 at 7:35 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (36-23-4-1) face the Atlanta Gladiators (29-26-7-3) for the eighth of nine total meetings between the two clubs this season. The Solar Bears improved to 5-2-0-0 against the Gladiators this season following a 5-1 win last Thursday in Orlando.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is down to two points. A win tonight will secure a third consecutive postseason berth for the Solar Bears, and the fifth overall for the team. Should Orlando clinch tonight, it will be the earliest that the team has locked up a playoff spot. The Solar Bears previously clinched with five games remaining during the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

SECOND PERIOD SURGE: Orlando has scored three goals in the second period on 10 separate occasions this season. Three of those three-goal outbursts have taken place against Atlanta, including last Thursday's 5-1 win.

WINDSOR TO START AGAIN: After turning in a 36-save performance against Atlanta on Thursday, and a 33-save effort on Saturday at Florida in a 4-3 shootout victory, the Solar Bears will once again turn to Clint Windsor between the pipes. The goalie has won all four of his starts since joining the team in mid-January.

MCAULEY LIGHTING LAMP IN MARCH: Forward Colby McAuley leads the way in the month of March with six goals for Orlando. McAuley has tallied two goals against Atlanta this season, including last Thursday's win.

