Cyclones Tame Mavericks on Home Ice
March 27, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (48-12-4-3) collected a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday evening. Forwards Pascal Aquin, Jesse Schultz, Vas Glotov, and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Arvin Atwal scored the goals for the Cyclones.
Cincinnati jumped out to an early 1-0 lead 6:27 into the opening period when Atwal sent a pass to Aquin and he fired in a shot from the slot for his 26th tally of the season. Cincinnati tacked on another exactly two minutes later when Powell came down the left side and sent a rink-wide feed to Schultz in the right circle, and he scored to give the 'Clones a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.
In the second, Cincinnati struck on the power play 8:48 in when defenseman Andrew DeBrincat slid a pass to Atwal in the left circle, and he hammered in a one-timer to push the Cyclones lead to 3-0.
The Mavericks were not deterred and pulled to within a goal, 3-2, as forwards Joey Sides and David Dziurzynsk i each lit the lamp to trim the Cincinnati lead to a goal through two periods.
The Cyclones got their two-goal lead back 3:15 into the third while on the power play when Schultz threw a pass to Glotov and he buried a shot to give Cincinnati a 4-2 edge. Just 2:02 later, the 'Clones lit the lamp again when forward Mike Marnell dropped a pass to Vail in the slot, and he put home his 26th of the season to give Cincinnati a 5-2 lead.
Kansas City managed one more with 0.4 seconds remaining when forward Mike Panowyk tapped in a backdoor pass to bring the final score to 5-3, in favor of the Cyclones.
Cincinnati outshot Kansas City, 31-25 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 22 in the win. The Cyclones begin a two-game weekend on Saturday night in Indy against the Fuel. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.
